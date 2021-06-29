Body found in Eastbourne after search for missing man

While formal identification is yet to take place, police say it is believed to be 86-year-old Eric Coldridge, who was reported missing in the area on Monday evening (28 June).

Extensive searches were carried out for Eric, and these searches have now been stood down, police said.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Officers are supporting Eric’s family at this difficult time, and we’d like to thank our emergency services partners and the public for their assistance.

Police