Body found at base of cliffs near Eastbourne
A body has been found at the base of cliffs near Eastbourne.
Police said they were called at around 2.45pm on Thursday, November 11, following concerns for a man.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Officers attended with HM Coastguard and a man was sadly found deceased at the base of the cliff.
“His death is not being treated as suspicious and his next of kin have been informed. The coroner’s office has also been informed.”
Eastbourne RNLI also confirmed their attendance at the incident.
