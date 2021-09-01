Body found at base of cliffs near Eastbourne
A man’s body was discovered at the bottom of cliffs near Eastbourne.
Officers were called to the area at 5pm on Monday, August 30 following concerns for the welfare of a man, according to a Sussex Police spokesperson.
The spokesperson said, “Officers attended with HM Coastguard and the man was sadly found dead at the base of the cliff.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner’s office has been informed.”
Eastbourne RNLI said they were also called to the incident.
If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, the Samaritans may be able to help - the charity’s helpline number is 116 123.