Body found at base of cliffs near Eastbourne

A man’s body was discovered at the bottom of cliffs near Eastbourne.

Officers were called to the area at 5pm on Monday, August 30 following concerns for the welfare of a man, according to a Sussex Police spokesperson.

The spokesperson said, “Officers attended with HM Coastguard and the man was sadly found dead at the base of the cliff.

Coastguard helicopter. SUS-200527-123151001

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner’s office has been informed.”

Eastbourne RNLI said they were also called to the incident.