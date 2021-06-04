Body found at base of cliffs near Eastbourne

On Wednesday (June 2) Sussex Police, Coastguard, and RNLI teams were called to the area around Belle Tout Lighthouse.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said, ‘At 2.45pm yesterday, June 2, Birling Gap, Eastbourne and Newhaven Coastguard rescue teams, the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lydd, RNLI lifeboats from Newhaven and Eastbourne and Sussex Police were sent to an incident at Belle Tout Lighthouse, East Sussex.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “On Wednesday afternoon, June 2, a woman fell from cliffs near Belle Tout Lighthouse at Beachy Head, and was sadly confirmed deceased.

Eastborne RNLI. SUS-200630-161644001

“There are no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Officer has been informed and is continuing enquiries.”