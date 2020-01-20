Blueprint unveiled for ESK site

A blueprint has been unveiled for a major housing development on the ESK site in Eastbourne - which could see 136 new homes built alongside a supermarket and doctors’ surgery.

ESK owner Bob Beevis submitted plans on December last year to the council to build the properties on the land in Courtlands Road.

This comes after Mr Beevis announced in August that his popular store would be closing in the New Year following 42 years in business because of retirement.

In a design and access statement submitted to the council, the plans outline that there could be a mixture of apartments and houses - two, three and four bedroom homes - with 30 per cent of those classed as affordable housing.

The statement also said there could be a supermarket, doctors’ surgery and parking spaces included in the development.

