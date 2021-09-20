Blue skies for Eastbourne’s ‘fantastic’ Sunshine Carnival

Eastbourne Sunshine Carnival 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210919-100627001

The sun was out for the town’s Sunshine Carnival on Saturday (September 18).

The carnival was cancelled last year, and delayed this year, due to the pandemic – but finally went ahead, although carnival patron Stephen Lloyd admitted it had been ‘a toughie’ to organise.

Eastbourne Sunshine Carnival 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210919-100206001

Stephen said, “What an absolutely fantastic event.

“The sun was out, the crowds were both enthusiastic and generous, and the many volunteers who made last weekends Sunshine Carnival happen, stepped up. As they always do.

“Thank you to all of them, thank you to all the entrants and thank you to the crowds for coming along to cheer us on.

“I won’t lie it’s been a toughie for the carnival committee to put this years event together, because of the impact of the pandemic, and the numbers who could enter this year were only half of what they’d normally be.

“However, those that did made up for it in commitment and energy.

“I’m also delighted to say the overall winning rosette for 2021 best entrant was the Bonfire Society. Congratulations to them.”

“A special big thank you to Stix drummers. Covid meant fewer bands and music compared to previous years but Stix really stepped up magnificently.

“Playing solidly for the whole hour and a half of the procession. Absolutely magnificent if not exhausting!

“Finally, I’d like to take this opportunity to specifically thank my carnival committee.

“It takes a heck of a lot of organisation to make our Carnival happen.

“Hours and hours and hours, over many months. They’re a fantastic team, passionate about our town and passionate about Carnival.