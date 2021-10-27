Blaze breaks out at Eastbourne pub

A fire broke out in an Eastbourne pub last night (Wednesday, October 26).

Three fire engines were called to the Ship Inn, Meads Street, at about 8.30pm.

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said, “At 8.40pm, we were called to attend a property on Meads Street, Eastbourne following reports of a fire in the top floor bedroom of the property.

Fire at the Ship Inn, Eastbourne. Photo by Dan Jessup

“All persons within the property had evacuated and were accounted for.

“Once the fire was extinguished, crews used a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the property of smoke.”

The spokesperson said crews from Eastbourne and Pevensey used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and one main jet to extinguish the fie.

