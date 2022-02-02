Blaze at Eastbourne home
An ‘accidental’ fire broke out at a residential property in Eastbourne last night (Tuesday, February 1).
An ‘accidental’ fire broke out at a residential property in Eastbourne last night (Tuesday, February 1).
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said crews from Eastbourne were called to Upperton Road at 8.09pm following reports of a blaze.
An ESFRS spokesperson said, “One resident had self-evacuated. Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire.
“A positive pressure ventilation fan was also used to clear smoke from the property.”
The spokesperson said the fire began in a storage room and was deemed accidental.
Crews left the scene at 9.28pm, according to ESFRS.