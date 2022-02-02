Blaze at Eastbourne home

An ‘accidental’ fire broke out at a residential property in Eastbourne last night (Tuesday, February 1).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said crews from Eastbourne were called to Upperton Road at 8.09pm following reports of a blaze.

An ESFRS spokesperson said, “One resident had self-evacuated. Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters attending an incident in Upperton Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Taylor Briley SUS-220202-112039001

“A positive pressure ventilation fan was also used to clear smoke from the property.”

The spokesperson said the fire began in a storage room and was deemed accidental.

Crews left the scene at 9.28pm, according to ESFRS.

Firefighters attending an incident in Upperton Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Taylor Briley SUS-220202-112050001