Birds of prey and Pimms at Eastbourne care home summer fete

The sun shone on Sovereign Lodge care home’s annual summer fete on Saturday July 20.

Activity organiser Tracy Wenham and her team Kirsty, Jackie, Julie and chef Ashli, put on a fun-filled day of singing and dancing with Rick Bonner, plus a Pimm’s bar, raffle, tombola and bake sale, There was also a visit from deputy mayor Sammy Choudhury, and 1066 Falconry bought a selection of beautiful birds of prey.

