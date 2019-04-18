Bikers bring Easter cheer to poorly children at Eastbourne DGH

A group of more than 80 bikers has taken trolley-loads of Easter eggs to youngsters in the children’s wards at Eastbourne DGH and the Conquest.

The event was organised by Nick Burnett of Eastbourne Motorcycle Rideouts Facebook group and is was marshalled and supported by the SERV Sussex blood bikers.

Everyone who took part had donated eggs, soft toys and other Easter-related items for the children in hospital over the Easter period.

Nick said, “The effort was truly amazing, we had a very large car full to the brim with Easter eggs as there were so many.

“Setting off from the fantastic Custom Cafe Bexhill, we arrived at Eastbourne to hand over part of an enormous haul of Easter eggs to the Friston children’s ward.

“Meeting a six-month- old-baby on the ward and presenting a soft bunny was a real highlight and a lovely personal touch.

“A few photos and we reformed before heading to Hastings Conquest Hospital Kipling children’s ward to do it all again.

“Arriving around an hour later after a scenic ride through Hailsham, Herstmonceux and Battle.

“Receiving plenty of waves and smiles on the way thanks to a rainbow unicorn, several bunny ears and other outfits, it was a great feeling bringing some joy to East Sussex.”

When the bikers arrived a at the Conquest they had two trolley cages to carry the enormous amount of eggs through to the ward.

Nick added, “We met two young patients, letting one choose an Easter egg which will undoubtedly help in healing his broken arm.

“Our thanks go out to the NHS staff who allowed us to invade their working day on both wards, Ye Olde 1066 Ride Out Group for their amazing support again, the SERV Sussex Blood Bikers for marshalling our event and ensuring we all stayed safe and together.

“The Custom Cafe Bexhill for being the best host and cafe in East Sussex, Robert, Natasha and Jazzmine for your continued support and for being amazing, everyone who waved, supported and enjoyed the sight and to each and every person who took part.”

The bikers do a number of events each year.