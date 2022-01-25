Benedict Cumberbatch to appear at East Sussex festival

Charleston Festival, one of the UK’s oldest festivals of books, art and ideas, will return to the town on May 19 for the first in-person event in three years.

The festival will run until May 29 and will feature events exploring literature, art, and history among others.

Benedict Cumberbatch is appearing at the festival to narrate T.S. Eliot’s ‘The Wasteland’ for the poem’s centenary year. The actor will be joined by the Britten Sinfonia orchestra for a rendition of the poem set to music composed by ‘A Clockwork Orange’ author Anthony Burgess.

The poem focuses on spiritual emptiness, dwelling on moral decay, and the possibility of redemption. It is considered one of the great works of modernist literature.

Fashion designer Zandra Rhodes and best-selling author Monica Ali will also attend the festival.

Melissa Perkins, head of programme and events at Charleston, said, “Charleston Festival is back, as bold and beautiful as ever.

“From global icons to explosive new talent, the programme brings together the most exciting voices of the day for the conversations that really matter.”