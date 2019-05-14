Beer and Cider by the Sea is back on Eastbourne seafront

Eastbourne’s spring beer festival, Beer and Cider by the Sea returns to the Western Lawns on May 24-26.

Beer and cider enthusiasts will be able to savour a real taste of Sussex as more than 20 local breweries will be supplying the three-day festival with a selection of tipples in what will be the seventh year of the spring festival.

With more than 60 cask ales on offer, specially selected by the local CAMRA team, festival goers can take their pick from award winners, local favourites or those with a suitably quirky name. There will also be an equally varied selection of ciders and perries, including a fruity selection from Merry Moon and a sloe-gin cider from Broadoak. Also joining the drinks line up will be a magical Sussex Blue Gin from Seaford based, Harley House Distillery. This gin uses a series of botanicals including the addition of a medicinal flower from Asia to create an iconic blue tint.

Phil Evans, director of tourism and dnterprise at Eastbourne Borough Council, said, “Beer and Cider by the Sea is a real celebration of local producers and we’re delighted to offer drinks from brewers and distilleries from across Sussex and Kent on the Western Lawns.

“The festival is the opportunity to enjoy tasting some delicious beers, ales and ciders all washed down with an accompaniment of live musical entertainment. With an assortment of games and activities for children too, it’s a great day out that the whole family will enjoy.”

Cocktails, wine, soft drinks and Pimms will also be on offer, along with a selection of food outlets.

The weekend soundtrack will come courtesy of a line up of musicians performing on the live stage across all three days.

From 1pm on Sunday 26 May, the Harvey’s dray and horses will be visiting the show and the three day event also includes family-friendly afternoon sessions with children’s bouncy castle and outdoor games including limbo and quoits.

Tickets are now limited for Beer and Cider by the Sea.To book tickets visit Tourist Information Centre, the Seafront Office, call 01323 410611 or visit www.EastbourneBeerFestival.co.uk to book your tickets online.