Bed-bound Eastbourne woman ‘overwhelmed’ by comedian’s fundraiser for her to get a bath

A bed-bound Eastbourne woman who hasn’t been able to have a bath for 14 years was ‘overwhelmed’ when a comedian stepped in to raise money for her to have one.

Faye Talbot, who cannot stand or walk, said she never dreamed of being able to have a bath again – until Rich Wilson fundraised for a specially-made inflatable one for her.

She said, “I can’t say how much I miss being in the water. I was a total water baby and was one of those people who would stay in the bath until the water got cold, then add more hot water!

“I’d never even dreamed of being able to have a bath again. But now thanks to everyone’s generosity I can not only start dreaming but make that dream a reality.”

Faye met Rich on Twitter two years ago where she has a huge following of friends and supporters she calls her #FayeBaes. She said, “He’s known as the nicest man in comedy, but I think he may be the nicest man in the world full stop!”

The 30-year-old said she had given up hope of ever having a bath again when she saw an inflatable bath for bedbound people online. She said she joked she needed to start a bath fund – but Rich took her seriously and set up a Go Fund Me page, Let’s Give Faye A Bath.

The target was £300, which they reached within just three hours. To date, £1,000 has been raised.

Faye said, “I’ve been totally overwhelmed by how many people have donated and how generous everyone’s been. I’m so blessed and grateful to have such amazing people who I love and respect so much on my side!

“It gets so lonely and isolating but through Twitter and my Faye’s Baes my world becomes so much bigger and brighter.”

Faye says she will be ordering the bath from America soon and the extra money will be spent redecorating to try and make the living room, which is her ‘whole world’, more like a proper bedroom.

Rich wrote on the fundraiser, “Faye radiates positivity like no one else I’ve ever met, despite the fact she has been bed bound for many, many years. She never lets her illness’ get her down and is always kind and caring.

“I’m reaching out to you, the beautiful people, to help me get the money together to give Faye a bath and bring some happiness to an incredible woman. Now, let’s get that bath!”

As well as Rich, Faye wanted to thank her ‘Faye Baes’ including Roisin Conaty, Suzi Ruffell, Isy Suttie, Beattie Edmondson, Camille Ucan, Harriet Kemsley, Angela Barnes, Jen Brister, Rachel Parris, Samantha Baines, and Lloyd Griffith.