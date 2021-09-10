Beautiful blooms and tasty veg on show at village

The committee was relieved to be able to put on the show after 18 months of uncertainty and the cancellation of two spring shows and last year’s annual show.

There was a sizeable number of entries, including a good show in the children’s classes and junior gardening section.

The village green and the marquee were packed with visitors from Newick and surrounding areas.

The family dog show attracted many entries, the sun shone and people enjoyed a slice of home-made cake after looking at the displays of craft, cookery, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

The Allotment Society class also provided a colourful display

Committee member Kate Falconer said: “Tthe Society was thrilled to be able to welcome the village back after so long without any of our usual village events - and it was especially great to see new children entering; we are keen to ensure a bright future for the society which is approaching its 200th anniversary.”

Winners included;

Veg/fruit/flowers

• Kevin Duncton - Open challenge Cup (highest number of points in the show)

• Roy Spooner - Top Vase (best display of flowers)

• Steve Saunders - The Everest Cup (best vegetable tray)

Flower arranging

• Linda Faulke - The Slater Cup (best exhibit floral)

Crafts

• Jenny Walton - Doris Wilkin cup (highest points in cookery/craft)

• Vix Marchant - Jack Kellam memorial cup (best non horticultural exhibit)

Children’s

• Sophie Saunders - Bailey cup (craft age 0-4)and Maurice Grover Cup (junior gardening)

• Ewan Deans - Brown cup (craft age 5-8)

•Poppy Falconer - Hilda Wood cup (craft age 9-12) and The Faulke Cup (best junior exhibit)

