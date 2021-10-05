Allen Taylor took this autumnal shot of the deep blue sea at Beachy Head, using his drone. SUS-210510-101500001

Beautiful, autumnal Eastbourne through the lenses of our readers

Seascapes, butterflies and a pair of amorous squirrels all feature in this autumnal selection of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures.

By Julia Northcott
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 11:23 am

There’s also a flight of Canada geese, a curious cormorant and an aerial shot of Pevensey Castle.

We love to see your pictures! If you have a photograph you would like to share with us, please email it as a JPEG to [email protected] telling us a little about the picture and the kind of camera/phone you used.

1.

Another aerial shot from Allen Taylor - ths time of Pevensey Castle. SUS-210510-101652001

2.

Mark Feeney snapped this cormorant looking straight at the camera on the seafront at Meads, using a Panasonic Lumix DMC-T270 camera. SUS-210510-102019001

3.

Harvest time at Folkington, by Alison Cushing. SUS-210510-102602001

4.

Tony Langford, from Oxford, took this photograph of Birling Gap and Seaford Head whilst staying with his parents in Eastbourne. SUS-210510-102721001

