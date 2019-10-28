Beachy Head Marry-thon: Couple tie the knot halfway through one of most challenging races in UK

A loved-up couple tied the knot in an unconventional way at the weekend.

Luretta Spearing and Jon Sharkey got married half-way through one of the most challenging races in the world – The Beachy Head Marathon.

Luretta and John on their wedding day half way through Beachy Head Marathon. Photo by Matthew Harmer

The keen runners paused at the 9.5 mile point in Alfriston on Saturday (October 26) for the ceremony.

They then rejoined the course to complete the remaining 16.7 miles as husband and wife.

Luretta and Jon, from Dorset, have been together for six years and have a three-year-old son, also a keen runner. They met through marathon running many years ago and became firm friends, before dating some time later.

Luretta said, “We wanted our wedding to be about us, and what better way than doing the thing we both love.

“We were engaged for over a year before a conversation one evening led us to question if it would be possible to get married mid marathon.

“As I had already entered the Beachy Head Marathon, it being one of my favourite marathons, we thought it would be a good choice. A few enquiries were made and three days later everything was booked!

“We thought we’d have a quiet wedding but many friends decided it would be fun to join us so we’re really excited to be celebrating with our closest family and friends.”

The happy couple overcame an eye-watering 300 steps, 14 gates and the equivalent elevation of 1,318m along their epic wedding route, all while passing through magnificent South Downs National Park coastal scenery.

