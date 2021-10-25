Beachy Head Marathon in pictures

The Beachy Head Marathon went ahead on Saturday (October 24) – despite torrential rain earlier in the week forcing organisers to change the route.
Runners had to complete two loops of the half-marathon route due to flooding, instead of the original marathon course.
1. Beachy Head Marathon Eastbourne 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby)
2. Beachy Head Marathon Eastbourne 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby)
3. Beachy Head Marathon Eastbourne 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby)
4. Beachy Head Marathon Eastbourne 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby)
