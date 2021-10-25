Beachy Head Marathon Eastbourne 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-211025-083845008

Beachy Head Marathon in pictures

The Beachy Head Marathon went ahead on Saturday (October 24) – despite torrential rain earlier in the week forcing organisers to change the route.

By Laura Sonier
Monday, 25th October 2021, 12:02 pm

Runners had to complete two loops of the half-marathon route due to flooding, instead of the original marathon course.

Beachy Head Marathon Eastbourne 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Beachy Head Marathon Eastbourne 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-211025-083208008

Beachy Head Marathon Eastbourne 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Beachy Head Marathon Eastbourne 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-211025-083156008

Beachy Head Marathon Eastbourne 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Beachy Head Marathon Eastbourne 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-211025-083220008

Beachy Head Marathon Eastbourne 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Beachy Head Marathon Eastbourne 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-211025-083232008

