Beachy head marathon attracts runners from all over the world

There’s less than a month to go before the start of The Beachy Head Marathon and 10km event.

The Eastbourne marathon, which has attracted entries from across the globe, is one of the most challenging, but most rewarding in the UK, stretching miles across the South Downs National Park and the East Sussex Coast.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council lead cabinet member for tourism and enterprise, said, “With a route that takes in some of the country’s most stunning landscapes it’s no surprise that the Beachy Head Marathon has once again attracted registrations from across the world, with a global field of competitors expected to be on the starting line this October.”

While entries for the 2019 marathon have now closed, avid runners can still sign up to take part in the 10k. This is a similar, but shorter route which will see runners racing to the Belle Tout Lighthouse and back.

Those who come down to support the runners might enjoy the chance to explore the East Sussex countryside.

Spectators can hop on Brighton and Hove coaster bus between Eastbourne and Brighton for access to viewing points like Cuckmere Valley and Beachy Head.

Both the marathon and the 10K will start outside Bede’s Prep School on Duke’s Drive October 26 but the Marathon will start at 9am and the 10k an hour later, at 10am.