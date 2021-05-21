Beachy Head, Eastbourne in the top 10 coastal walks in the UK
Sussex boasts a spot in the top 10 coastal walks in the UK with Beachy Head in Eastbourne, coming eighth in the UK with an average TripAdvisor rating of 4.63/5.
Now that the lockdown rules have been relaxed, long walks by the coast with a friend are back on the cards.
With this in mind, SaveOnEnergy.com/uk decided to find out which coastal walks are the highest rated based on online reviews on TripAdvisor. They compiled a list of all coastal walks on TripAdvisor and created a weighted ranking based on the number of reviews each walk received from one to five stars.
Gower Peninsular Swansea, Wales, came in at first place with a score of 4.86, while St. Brelade’s Bay Beach Jersey, Channel Islands took second place with a score of 4.85.
Quiraing Isle of Skye, Scotland took third place with a score of 4.84.
Sussex Newspapers staff photographer Justin Lycett went for a hike over the Beachy Head route and took these photographs of the beautiful scenery walkers can expect to enjoy.