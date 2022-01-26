BAFTA-winning company holds open casting for boys from Eastbourne

Jojo Rabbit. Photo from Des Hamilton Casting. SUS-220126-180232001

Des Hamilton Casting is a BAFTA-winning casting company for film and TV. Credits include This is England, Top Boy, Jojo Rabbit and The King.

The company said, “We are currently casting the lead role in a major TV series for MRC Television, Anonymous Content and Paramount Television, and will be auditioning young people from Eastbourne as part of our national search.”

The role of Kevin will be portrayed by a boy aged between nine and 13, British, ‘bright, imaginative, articulate and likeable’.

No professional acting experience is needed.

If you know someone who fits this brief and would like to put them forward, please email