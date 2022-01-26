BAFTA-winning company holds open casting for boys from Eastbourne
A casting company behind award-winning films/series is auditioning boys from Eastbourne for a new TV series.
Des Hamilton Casting is a BAFTA-winning casting company for film and TV. Credits include This is England, Top Boy, Jojo Rabbit and The King.
The company said, “We are currently casting the lead role in a major TV series for MRC Television, Anonymous Content and Paramount Television, and will be auditioning young people from Eastbourne as part of our national search.”
The role of Kevin will be portrayed by a boy aged between nine and 13, British, ‘bright, imaginative, articulate and likeable’.
No professional acting experience is needed.
If you know someone who fits this brief and would like to put them forward, please email
[email protected] as soon as possible including the name of the boy, parent/guardian contact details, and a recent photo. Email subject line should be ‘KEVIN ROLE’.