Bad mobile phone signal continues in Eastbourne

A mobile phone disturbance in the Meads area of Eastbourne has affected O2 and Three users.

This comes after news from EE confirming their customers have also been affected by poor network coverage.

Seagulls attack a walker on the beach. July 25th 2013 E29100P ENGSUS00120130718104013

The reason EE gave for the bad signal was because it is illegal for them to move a nest of seagulls - currently sat on top of a masthead in Meads - to carry out the necessary improvement work.

Jacqueline Edgecumbe, a Three user who lives in Eastbourne, said, “It’s not been very pleasant. It’s been hard not to be able to phone family back home in South Africa. My elderly mother has just been put into a care home so it’s difficult to speak to her. My sister updates me on Whatsapp but it’s nice to be able to speak to my mum just to let her know I haven’t forgotten her. I’d just like to know when it will all be sorted. My network hasn’t consulted me at all and I’m just left in the dark. I’m just generally fed up with why it’s taking so long to rectify the problem.”

Lindsay Delaney, an O2 user from Eastbourne, wrote into the Herald and confirmed there is an issue with her network coverage too.

Other O2, EE and BT customers all commented on the Herald’s Facebook page with their experience and some suggesting it was due to Airbourne,

Gail Tuff said, “I’m O2 and my signal is diabolical at the moment, never had a problem before but now it’s just a nightmare and my husband is on EE and his is the same. We live by the harbour which is some way from Meads so I think the problem is a little more extensive than they (EE) think.”

Angela Hempstead said, “I’m O2 and it’s been rubbish for days, even worse since Airbourne started so I very much doubt it’s a seagull problem.”

Sophie Sarsfield said, “No signal at all while on the beach but on the promenade I had full signal. The difference two metres can make.”

Michael K A Bennett said, “Nothing to do with the military putting signal blockers in place due to Airbourne? Every airshow I’ve been to has done the same thing. Can’t be a coincidence?”