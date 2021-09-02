Arrest after car crashes into Eastbourne shop

An Eastbourne man has been arrested and charged after a car crashed into a shop.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Police were called to South Street, Eastbourne, at around 11.25pm on Monday, August 23 to reports a car collided into another vehicle before hitting a shop.

“Samuel Darcy, 29, of Avard Crescent, Eastbourne, was arrested and charged with driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit.

The damage to Gigi Bigi Pottery Shop SUS-210209-151135001

“He was released on unconditional bail to appear in court on Wednesday, September 22.”

A car collided with the front of Gigi Bigi Pottery Shop but the owner said no products were damaged.