Arrest after car crashes into Eastbourne shop
An Eastbourne man has been arrested and charged after a car crashed into a shop.
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 3:48 pm
A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Police were called to South Street, Eastbourne, at around 11.25pm on Monday, August 23 to reports a car collided into another vehicle before hitting a shop.
“Samuel Darcy, 29, of Avard Crescent, Eastbourne, was arrested and charged with driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit.
“He was released on unconditional bail to appear in court on Wednesday, September 22.”
A car collided with the front of Gigi Bigi Pottery Shop but the owner said no products were damaged.