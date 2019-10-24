Are you a male carer? Could you help St Wilfrid’s Hospice with its latest project?

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is working on a new project and is keen to hear about men’s experiences of caring.

Did you care for someone at home with a life-limiting illness? Perhaps you are caring for someone now – or know someone who is?

We’re interested in hearing from men who have had experiences with caring to take part in our Male Carers Project.

Your thoughts and experiences will be really valuable as we explore how we can support more male carers in the community through the project, which aims to look at the potential new ways we can make a real difference in someone’s life when things get tough.

You don’t need lots of time to get involved: even if you’re free to answer a few questions that would be a huge help!

To find out more about the Male Carers Project contact Hollie Attridge at hollie.attridge@stwhospice.org or call 01323 434275.