Appeal to help Eastbourne family pay for funeral

A fundraiser has been set up to help a family who lost a father and husband with their funeral costs.

Mike Whittle died suddenly on April 14 after catching flu and his daughter April and her fiance Dan have had to put money saved for their wedding towards saying goodbye.

Friend Carolina Fletcher said Mike’s wife Donna had also been ill and in hospital at the same time and she knew the family would be under a lot of stress.

Her Gofundme page to help the family has already had nearly £400 in donations in addition to pledges of support.

She said: “When I was 17 my dad got really sick and ended up dying and I ended up with all the funeral costs and everything on my own.

“I knew how it was so I wanted to fundraise to try and ease the stress.

“The last thing you need when you’re grieving is stress over money.

“Thank you everyone from the bottom of our hearts [who has donated], I don’t know how to express how much it means and it does show that there are still good people in the world.”

On her fundraising page, Carolina described Mike as someone who would have done ‘anything and everything’ for his family and was his wife’s full time carer. He had served in the British Army and had to have shrapnel removed from his leg.

“He was such an incredible man, he did a lot and he was an amazing family man and it’s a chance for them to give back,” she added.

She said the family would like to thank the staff at Eastbourne General Hospital who looked after Mike.

Any spare funds will go towards April and Dan’s wedding. Donate at www.gofundme.com/mike-whittles-funeral