Appeal after repeated damage to Eastbourne cafe

Police are appealing for information after a cafe on Seaside Road in Eastbourne has been struck by vandals several times.

Since October 2019, police say, there has been seven incidents of damage to the Portuguese themed Lusitano Cafe, causing ‘significant’ cost to the business.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to report it

Police said on several occasions the cafe’s large windows have been smashed.

The suspects were described by police as young males with hooded tops covering their faces.

PC Ed Faulkner said, “This series of incidents is very concerning. This cafe is popular locally and well used by members of the community.

“The damage is extensive and has resulted in significant costs to the cafe owners, who are now fearful of further incidents taking place.

“I firmly believe someone in the local community will know why this happening and who is responsible.

“I would urge anyone with information to pass it to police, anonymously if preferable, so that we can bring this person to justice and stop these pointless and unnecessary crimes.”

Police have urged anyone with information on the incidents to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1108 of 24/11.