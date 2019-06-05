Another restaurant chain scraps plans to open in Eastbourne’s Beacon

Another restaurant chain has announced it has scrapped plans to open a branch in the multi-million pound Beacon extension.

Back in January, Wagamam and Carluccio’s both revealed they had changed their minds about opening up in Eastbourne, while Byrons pulled out in 2018.

And today (Wednesday, June 6) Frankie & Benny’s told The Herald it would not be opening up in the Beacon after all.

A spokesperson for The Restaurant Group, which owns Frankie & Benny, said, “We are not planning to open a site in the new Beacon development.”

The Restaurant Group has been asked to comment on whether the Sovereign Harbour branch of the popular restaurant chain would remain open – and whether they still planned to open a branch of Chiquito’s in the Beacon.

So far, the only restaurant to open its doors in the Beacon is Nando’s.

Other venues set to open are the Bok Shop and a sports bar run by the Taylor family which own the long-running Shades restaurant.

READ THIS: New restaurant plans for the Beacon

READ THIS: New sports bar to open in Eastbourne’s Beacon

READ THIS: Second restaurant chain scraps plan to open in Eastbourne’s Beacon