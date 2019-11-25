Another hotel forced to close after Eastbourne seafront fire

An Eastbourne seafront hotel next door to the Claremont has been forced to close after Friday’s (November 22) fire.

The Burlington Hotel, which has 159 beds and adjoins the Claremont, has had to close for business for the immediate future.

The Claremont. Eastbourne hotel fire. Picture: Jon Rigby SUS-191123-122244001

The fire saw groups of elderly guests rushed out of the Claremont Hotel and to safety inside neighbouring hotels and residence, which included the Queens Hotel, the Afton Hotel and the Town Hall.

One elderly couple, Alan and Jenny Powell, who were eating in the dining room when the fire started, said a wall collapsed and some guests were knocked to the ground before they eventually made it out to safety.

The Burlington Hotel has been closed since the day of the fire and emergency services have been working around the clock to maintain safety in the area.

