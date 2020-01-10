Another fire in Eastbourne after series of arson attacks

Another bin fire has been reported in Eastbourne after a series of similar incidents this week.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to The Crumbles shopping centre last night (January 9) following reports of a blaze.

Fire services were called to the scene

An ESFRS spokesperson said, “At 7.51pm, Eastbourne firefighters attended a bin fire in The Crumbles. Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.”

This comes after a recent series of bin fires in Eastbourne on Tuesday night.

READ THIS: Arson concerns after series of fires in Eastbourne overnight

Read this: Eastbourne GP surgery broken into overnight