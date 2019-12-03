Anonymous cancer survivor leaves chocolates around Eastbourne to ‘share happiness’

An anonymous cancer survivor has left 21 sweet treats around town to share their happiness at surviving the disease.

Chocolate and sweets have been discovered around town with notes saying the person wants to celebrate being clear of cancer.

One person found a box of Dairy Milk at a bus stop in Seaside, with a touching note that said, “Thank you for finding me. Please enjoy these chocolates/sweets and celebrate with me being all clear from cancer.

“I was on chemo it was called R-CHOP 21, so I am going to put out 21 chocolates/sweets so I can share my happiness with you.

“Feel free to share it on Facebook. From a cancer survivor.”

According to Cancer research, R-CHOP is a chemotherapy drug combination which includes rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin hydrochloride, vincristine (which used to be called Oncovin), and prednisolone. The drugs destroy quickly-developing cancer cells.

Have you seen one of the 21 treats around Eastbourne?