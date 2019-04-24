Easter Fund Raisers at Bay View Caravan Park, Pevensey Bay - L-R, Colin Johnson, Barbara Belcher, Bev Wren, Linda Guntrip and Pete Wren (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190423-092103008

An excellent summery weekend - how Eastbourne marked the Easter break with fun days and events

Beautiful sunny weather over the Easter weekend did not disappoint - and Eastbourne residents enjoyed many special events and fundraisers as well as the traditional chocolate eggs.

Photographer Jon Rigby took these pictures of the Allchorn Maritime Easter fun day at Fisherman’s Green, the Sovereign Lodge Care Home’s Easter fun day and an Easter fundraiser at Bay View Caravan Park in Pevensey Bay.

Easter fun day at Allchorn Maritime at Fishermans Green -Hudson and Lilah Saunders and Dad Tom (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190423-091932008
Easter fun day at Allchorn Maritime at Fishermans Green -The Smith and White families (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190423-091955008
Easter fun day at Allchorn Maritime at Fishermans Green (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190423-092006008
Easter fun day at Allchorn Maritime at Fishermans Green - Charlotte (8) and Annabelle (3) Cooper (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190423-092029008
