An Eastbourne business is involved at the NATO summit

An Eastbourne business has a key role at the NATO summit in and around London this week.

JWD Exhibitions is assisting the UK Government to host the 70th anniversary of the Western military alliance.

Due to the high security nature of the job, details are limited – but the logistics company revealed it has been assigned to collect materials from Lancaster House and 10 Downing Street.

The “consignment” was then delivered by JWD to the location where the summit is taking place at the Grove Hotel in Watford, Hertfordshire.

A family owned business based in Maple Road, JWD transports goods across the UK and EU.

It has been trading in Eastbourne for more than 50 years and has even won a contract from New Zealand for distribution of consumer goods in the UK.

NATO stands for the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and comprises 29 countries including the UK, USA, Canada, France, Italy and Germany.