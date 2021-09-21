Ambulance involved in Eastbourne collision
An ambulance was involved in a two-vehicle collision that resulted in the temporary closure of a carriageway in Eastbourne.
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 3:04 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 3:05 pm
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Police were called shortly after 11.30am on Tuesday, September 21, to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Seaside, Eastbourne, near the junction with Myrtle Road. No injuries were reported.
“One carriageway was closed temporarily while the vehicles were recovered.”
A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson said, “I can confirm an ambulance was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Seaside, Eastbourne, at approximately 11.30am today.
“One additional ambulance car attended the scene to assist but there were thankfully no injuries.”