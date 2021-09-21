Ambulance involved in Eastbourne collision

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Police were called shortly after 11.30am on Tuesday, September 21, to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Seaside, Eastbourne, near the junction with Myrtle Road. No injuries were reported.

“One carriageway was closed temporarily while the vehicles were recovered.”

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson said, “I can confirm an ambulance was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Seaside, Eastbourne, at approximately 11.30am today.

Emergency service crews at the collision in Seaside, Eastbourne. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-210921-141728001

“One additional ambulance car attended the scene to assist but there were thankfully no injuries.”