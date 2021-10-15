Airbourne to return – but only for one year unless air-show fans contribute

Airbourne 2018 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180821-074440001

Airbourne is returning in the summer for one year only – with organisers calling on businesses and airshow fans to donate if it is to continue past 2022.

The airshow will be coming back on August 18-21 2022, but Eastbourne Borough Council says that due to its ‘current financial situation’ it must run without cost to the taxpayer to guarantee its future.

Councillor Margaret Bannister said, “This really is the final boarding call for Airbourne.

Airbourne 2019. Photo by Jon Rigby. SUS-190819-142925001

“Rising costs of insurance and security over the years have increased the financial vulnerability of the show to such an extent, that unless we can increase visitor donations and financial support from our local businesses, then we really do need to retire our biggest event of the year.

“Covid-19 has had such a devastating effect upon the council’s finances, that we can no longer support events financially, unless they can support themselves.

“Airbourne has such a positive impact upon the town’s economy, with hundreds of thousands of visitors over the four days, many of whom stay overnight, so we are asking those who enjoy visiting the show and the many businesses who benefit from tourism in Eastbourne to please dig deep and help Airbourne take flight in future years.”

Visitors can support the show financially in many ways, from booking grandstand seating and buying exclusive membership to donating online, and businesses can support the show too with advertising and sponsorship available.

Airbourne 2019. Photo by Jon Rigby. SUS-190819-143206001

To donate towards Airbourne 2022 or to register interest in reserved seating, gifts, membership packages or commercial opportunities visit www.eastbourneairshow.com/support.

The organisers are also working to reduce the event’s carbon footprint.