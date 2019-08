Due to poor weather conditions Eastbourne Airbourne has had to cancel the RAF Battle of Britain memorial flight today (August 15).

The helicopter pleasure flights operating from Beachy Head have also been cancelled due to weather conditions.

An Eastbourne Airshow spokesperson said on Twitter, “Unfortunately due to poor weather conditions in other parts of the country, the @RAFBBMF will be unable to fly today.”

