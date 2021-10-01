A round up of Eastbourne community news for September

If you have a story and picture you would like to share, please email details to [email protected]
1.
Members of BreatheEasy Eastbourne,returned to their first live monthly meeting after lockdown. Guest Sandra Jay from the Micheldene Women’s Institute East Dean presented BreatheEasy with a cheque for £555 at the group’s cream tea.
2.
A teenager who cycled 300 miles across Sussex raised hundreds of pounds for a cancer charity.
3.
Runners of all abilities flocked to Pevensey beach to partake in a 5k fun run along the sand, raising more than £500 for cardiac charity, SADS UK. The fun run was organised by ultra marathon runners Lee Dunstall and Rebecca Parker.
4.
Artists who participate in the weekly music walks along Eastbourne seafront have been presented with a cheque for £500 by local Rotarians. The group are pictured here at the entrance to Compass Community Arts Gallery space and its latest exhibition in the Beacon Centre.