A round up of Eastbourne community news for October

Events include art exhbitions, fundraisers and competitions.
If you have a photograph of a community event you would like to share with us, please email it to [email protected] along with some details.
1.
Raising funds for the DGH, the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital held the first Dine Around the World event in almost two years, which welcomed more than 80 guests to the Thai Marina for a two-course meal of multiple dishes. A sell-out event, the evening raised more than £800 for the hospital. Early booking for the next event, to be held at La Locanda in Cornfield Terrace on November 10, recommended. Call 01323 438236, or email on [email protected]
2.
Nicola Hayes from Eastbourne ran the London marathon for the second time on Sunday October 3, and managed to smash just over an hour off her previous time, completing the run in 4hrs 28 mins. She said: “Absolutely over the moon. I ran to raise money for the amazing children’s charity Make a Wish, which grants wishes for critically ill children. So far I have raised a fantastic £2,300! It felt good to have these events back up and running and get a bit of normality. The cheering from the crowds in London didn’t disappoint.”
3.
St Wilfrid’s Hospice Art Auction finished with an event at the hospice as the auction ended. Anna Walker, community shop manager, who put the auction together, said: "We are thrilled to announce that the art sold raised £8,106! The money raised will go towards funding high quality end of life care and support for patients and their families, both in the hospice and out in the community." Pictured here is Eastbourne artist, Mark Curryer, who had four pieces in the exhibition. SUS-211029-103439001
4.
Children at Heron Park Primary Academy were excited to welcome lots of visitors to school on Friday, October 8. Two pirates came to visit Year 2 children to sing sea shanties to tie in with their current topic. The pirates were happy to meet the children and the sound of their songs could be heard throughout school. Also visiting the school on Friday were some birds of prey, and their owner, who met with Year 1, Year 3 and Year 6 children who were all thrilled to be up close to such beautiful creatures - particularly the bald eagle (pictured), which was the star of the show. SUS-211029-103614001