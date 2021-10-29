A round up of Eastbourne community news for October

4.

Children at Heron Park Primary Academy were excited to welcome lots of visitors to school on Friday, October 8. Two pirates came to visit Year 2 children to sing sea shanties to tie in with their current topic. The pirates were happy to meet the children and the sound of their songs could be heard throughout school. Also visiting the school on Friday were some birds of prey, and their owner, who met with Year 1, Year 3 and Year 6 children who were all thrilled to be up close to such beautiful creatures - particularly the bald eagle (pictured), which was the star of the show. SUS-211029-103614001