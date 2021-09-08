A popular national chain is returning to Eastbourne shopping centre

HMV, the specialist music, film, pop culture and technology retailer, had a ‘hugely successful’ store in the shopping centre from 2006 – 2017 before it closed for building work to commence on the £85 million extension, according to a spokesperson from The Beacon.

The chain, which celebrates its 100th birthday this year, has announced it will be opening in the former Select unit in early October with the creation of up to seven jobs.

The Eastbourne opening is one of around 10 new stores planned this year for HMV. Since coming out of lockdown, the company has seen a high demand for its vinyl and pop culture products, according to the spokesperson.

The former HMV store in The Beacon, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170902-100502008

Laurence Price, retail director from HMV, said, “We are really delighted to be back in The Beacon on the sunshine coast in this milestone year for us.

“We had a strong customer base for 11 years when we were open here and can’t wait to welcome them back.”