A physiotherapy pool which has helped 5,000 people celebrates 30 years at Eastbourne DGH

A physiotherapy pool which helps 5,000 people a year is celebrating its 30th year at Eastbourne DGH.

The pool, used for physiotherapy in warm water, helps with patients’ rehabilitation from injury, surgical procedure or for managing their long-term condition.

Anna Carter, lead aquatic physiotherapist, said, “We wanted to celebrate the work that my colleagues, past and present, have done since the pool was opened. The water’s natural properties create an ideal therapeutic environment.

“Patients are often able to do so much more in the water than they can do out of it.”

A DGH spokesperson said the pool is approximately 35 degrees, which allows muscles to relax and relieves pain. The buoyancy of the water unloads the weight of the body, reducing stress on joints and allowing freedom of movement.

The water also provides a resistance to movement which can help strengthen muscles, the spokesperson said.

The pool is used every day of the working week with around 5,000 patients every year. It is also hired out to bring in income which supports the running of the pool. It was opened at the DGH in 1989.