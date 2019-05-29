TreeFellas take over Eastbourne's Hippodrome Theatre for a fundraising Phenomenal Evening, with David Ford. SUS-190529-122117001

A phenomenal evening with David Ford in Eastbourne - and it was all for a good cause

Saturday May 18 saw the TreeFellas fundraising group take over Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome for a Phenomenal Evening with singer songwriter David Ford.

The event is the fourth fundraiser by TreeFellas in memory of past Round Table Chairman Barry Cheshire, a big Ford fan himself, and is expected to take their total raised since 2016 to more than £18,000.

