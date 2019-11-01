A new sports bar is opening in Eastbourne Beacon this weekend

The new sports bar in Eastbourne’s Beacon is opening this weekend.

Taylor’s Restaurant and Sports Bar will open its doors in time for the rugby world cup final at 8am tomorrow morning (Saturday).

Taylor's Restaurant and Sports Bar is ready to open in The Beacon, Eastbourne

People will be able to watch the showdown between England and South Africa in screens around the bar, which joins Nando’s on the first floor of the £85 million shopping centre extension.

It is the venture of Shades owners Colin and Sharon Taylor’s son Mark and his wife Hannah.

The new restaurant features at least 12 TV screens showing three different sports channels at one time.

The sports bar is opening on the first floor of the new shopping centre (Photo by Jon Rigby)

There is seating for around 100 and the menu will include steaks, ribs, burgers and a variety of drinks including cocktails.

Mark, a professional golfer, had been thinking for some time about a change of career so when the new units in The Beacon were being planned, he suggested a sports bar next to the escalator to the new cinema complex would be the perfect location to capture cinema goers before and after they see a film.

He said, “My passion has always been golf and sport and with the experience of my family in the restaurant business, this seemed the perfect opportunity.

“With the support of Hannah, I’m really looking forward to getting this up and running. The centre extension is the perfect location for a sports bar that is something new and exciting for The Beacon.”

Colin and Sharon, who run the popular Shades Restaurant in the centre of The Beacon, are delighted to keep it in the family.

Colin, who retired as a Detective Chief Inspector with Sussex Police in 1984 to open Shades, said, “When Mark came up with the idea, we gave it a lot of thought, but really believe it’s a great opportunity. Mark will run it with a little help when needed from the rest of the family.”

Andrew Rice from The Beacon owners, Legal & General, said, “We are really pleased the Taylor family will be opening a new sports bar in The Beacon. It is great to see a local family taking one of the new units and we’re looking forward to seeing it open.”

Colin and Sharon’s daughter Michelle, who worked for many years in Shades, now runs a florist and café in South Street, and Colin’s daughter Debbie, from his first marriage, has been manageress of Shades for more than 15 years.

Taylor’s Restaurant and Sports Bar joins a list of new names in the extension including Nando’s, H&M, Next, Skechers, Neon Sheep, QUIZ, FatFace, Paperchase, Jack Wills, Schuh, Flying Tiger, Lovisa, New Look and JoJo Maman Bébé.

The Bok Shop has also signed up to open a chicken and vegan chicken restaurant on the same floor. It is expected to be opening later in November.

The eight-screen Cineworld opened on the top floor of the centre in the summer.

