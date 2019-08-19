A new independent restaurant is coming to Eastbourne

The team behind Nelson Coffee are opening a new restaurant in Eastbourne.

Company will be an all-day eatery and bar and is set to open its doors in the town centre next month.

Ben and Lucy Nicholson, who founded the popular coffee shop Nelson in 4 Terminus Road back in 2014, are launching the new project alongside their friends Matt and Faith Heath.

Ben said, “The name Company derives from our desire to create a happy, relaxed and casual space for people to come together and enjoy each other’s company over some great food and drink.

“Locally we have all the chains but few places are offering a little taste of big city flavour and hospitality that pushes a few boundaries and presents food and drink in a unique way – so we wanted to try and create that experience.”

The restaurant, opening in 15 Station Parade on September 9, will serve breakfast lunch and dinner – with a focus on local produce and signature cocktails, wines, and craft beer.

The evening food will include sourdough pizzas and “classic big plates with a twist”.

Its interiors are inspired by a Miami beach-type space.

Company will be open seven days a week and until late from Thursday-Sunday.

