80 Year old Eastbourne swimmer shortlisted for Sports Personality Award

Record-breaking Eastbourne swimmer Dave Cummings, 80, has been shortlisted for a top sports award.

Mr Cummings has been shortlisted for the Freedom Leisure sports personality of the Year award in one of the busiest and most competitive years in the award’s 17 year history.

The inspirational swimmer, who used to teach at Hampden Park Art School, has been swimming since he was seven years old. Alongside competing for the over-70s Channel Crossing Relay team for both Eastbourne and Sussex, he holds ten county records and five British records in his age group.

He broke three of them earlier this year, at the British Master’s Championships in Swansea. There, he smashed the pre-existing records for the 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly events in the 80-84 age group.

Rounding off that success is his trip to the World Master’s Championship in South Korea earlier this year, in which he proved his versatility as a swimmer, winning the 3km Open Water Swim, followed by gold in the 100m and 200m Butterfly and, finally, silver in the 200m and 400m individual medley events.

Dave’s nomination is just as impressive an achievement. This year’s Sussex Sports Awards received more nominations than ever and the shortlist features sports stars from across East and West Sussex. Taking place in the Brighton Metropole tonight (Friday) the Sussex Sports Awards, run by government organisation Active Sussex aim to celebrate the achievements of Sussex athletes of all ages, levels and abilities.

This year’s theme is Sussex superheroes and finalists can look forward to a glitzy ceremony skippered by star athlete Kriss Akabuski, MBE and radio presenter, Danny Pike.

Sadie Mason, MBE, the chief executive of Active Sussex said: “It’s been an incredible year for nominations and this has certainly been the hardest round of nominations we have ever had to judge.

“What this demonstrates to us is the exceptional and extraordinary quality of sports clubs and individuals that are currently competing, inspiring and working tirelessly across Sussex.”