220 vaccines were given out on Christmas Day in Eastbourne

As part of the acceleration of the vaccination programme, The Crumbles site was open over the weekend (December 25-26) for people to keep getting their jabs.

According to the Sussex NHS Commissioners, 220 vaccines were given on Christmas Day.

Speaking on Christmas Eve Dr Sarah Ali, a local GP who has been working at the Sovereign Harbour Vaccination Centre, said, “The team is delighted to be able to offer a vaccination service on Christmas Day and Boxing Day so that even more people can get this essential protection.

Left to right: Mark Cannon, chief exec of South Downs Healthcare, Mayor of Eastbourne Councillor Pat Rodohan, Cllr Josh Babarinde at Crumbles Sovereign Harbour Vaccination Centre on Chrsitmas Day. (Photo from Jon Santa Cruz) SUS-211229-095849001

“I’d like to thank all the staff and volunteers who are helping to make this happen and who will be continuing to support people who need their 1st, 2nd or booster jabs over the festive season and into the new year.”

Among the volunteers vaccinating was a family of six. Mark Cannon, chief executive of South Downs Healthcare, and wife Allison, chief nurse for the Sussex CCGs, turned up on Christmas morning to vaccinate people with their four children.

The Cannon family has been approached for more information.