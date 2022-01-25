Wassail at Michelham Priory. Picture by Terry Applin SUS-220125-125800001

17 pictures of torchlit revels at traditional Sussex wassail

A traditional Tudor wassail, complete with dancing, drumming and a torchlit procession, took place at Michelham Priory on Saturday January 22.

By Julia Northcott
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 1:33 pm

Common across Sussex around 500 years ago, wassailing involves visiting an orchard to promote a good harvest for the coming year.

The noise of the celebration was said to wake apple trees from their seasonal slumber and scare away any evil spirits.

The wassail included Blackpowder Morris side, Gallyard Tudor Dancers and Pentacle Drummers. Revellers brought along musical instruments and wore homemade costumes including feathers and foliage. As well as blessing the trees, visitors enjoyed a winter feast.

Michelham Priory opens to visitors again on March 1.

Pictures by Terry Applin

1.

2.

3.

4.

