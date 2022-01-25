17 pictures of torchlit revels at traditional Sussex wassail

Common across Sussex around 500 years ago, wassailing involves visiting an orchard to promote a good harvest for the coming year.

The noise of the celebration was said to wake apple trees from their seasonal slumber and scare away any evil spirits.

The wassail included Blackpowder Morris side, Gallyard Tudor Dancers and Pentacle Drummers. Revellers brought along musical instruments and wore homemade costumes including feathers and foliage. As well as blessing the trees, visitors enjoyed a winter feast.

Michelham Priory opens to visitors again on March 1.

Pictures by Terry Applin

