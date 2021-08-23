There are lots of great pubs to visit in Eastbourne for a relaxing pint, drink or maybe something to eat

17 great pubs to visit in Eastbourne according to reviews on Google

There are lots of different pubs to visit in Eastbourne

By Sol Buckner
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 3:48 pm

And there is a wide range of choice, so if you fancy a relaxing pint or drink and maybe something to eat, why not pay a visit to one of these pubs as featured in reviews on Google. All pubs featured have a minimum of 100 reviews on Google

1.

The Pilot Inn, Mead Street, Eastbourne has 4.5 out of five stars from 817 reviews on Google. Photo: Google

2.

The Marine in Seaside, Eastbourne has 4.5 out of five stars from 712 reviews on Google. Photo: Google

3.

The Wheatsheaf Inn in Church Street, Willingdon, Eastbourne has 4.5 out of five stars from 286 reviews on Google. Photo: Google

4.

The Crown in Crown Street has 4.5 out of five stars from 169 reviews on Google. Photo: Google

