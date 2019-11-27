People whose livelihoods put at risk by Claremont blaze are given help

Business organisations and community support groups are joining forces to help people whose livelihoods have been put at risk by the devastating Claremont Hotel fire.

In a quickly-assembled alliance, town leaders are working together as a team to support hotel staff, their families, and local suppliers to try to get them back into work as soon as possible.

At the campaign’s forefront is People Matter, a charity unique to Eastbourne which offers job-seekers a range of free advice and services from cv writing and confidence-building courses to job matching with potential employers.

Alongside People Matter are the Eastbourne Hospitality Association, the town’s chamber of commerce, the Eastbourne Business Improvement District and Visit Eastbourne – the borough council’s tourism department.

In a joint effort, a recruitment workshop is being planned in the coming weeks, where anyone affected by the blaze can come along in a relaxed and friendly environment.

It will be an opportunity for them to meet other local employers and the vacancies they have to offer.

In addition people are welcome to drop in at its offices at 6 Saffrons Road or by calling Eastbourne 431289.

Charity chief executive Ann Gillard said, “It was a very sad day losing the Claremont but humbling to see the community come together to help those affected by the fire.

“At People Matter we understand how uncertain the future may seem to some staff. That’s why we are opening our doors with our specialist support to anyone affected.

“Through our qualified and experienced advisers and a specialist Working For You team which actively seeks out opportunities with local employers, People Matter helps hundreds of clients back into employment each year.

Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce president Richard Garland said it was also throwing its full weight behind the jobs alliance.

“We know chamber members will also look to assist where they can and we will be communicating with them shortly,” said Mr Garland.

“We hope something positive can come out of the horrific destruction and sad loss of this Grade II listed building.”

Eastbourne Hospitality Association’s vice-chairman Christian Hayter also added his organisation’s support.

He said, “The Eastbourne Hospitality Association is grateful to be working closely with People Matter, its joint stakeholders and our patron Stephen Lloyd in focusing on the short, medium and long term security of the staff of

the Claremont.

“A concern also must be given to ‘local’ suppliers to both the Claremont and the Burlington hotel who may also be feeling a downturn, which in turn could affect job security in other areas of our town.”