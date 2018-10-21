People’s Vote march: Eastbourne councillor joins 700,000 in London Brexit protest

An Eastbourne borough and county councillor was among the hundreds of thousands of people marching through the capital on Saturday (October 20).

Councillor Steve Wallis (Devonshire ward) joined yesterday’s ‘People’s Vote’ protest calling on the government to hold a second referendum on the final Brexit deal.

He said, “I was astonished at the sheer number of people marching for a People’s Vote, from all age groups, from all over the country and representing all political parties and none.”

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016, and the UK is set to officially leave the EU in March 2019.

But the People’s Vote campaign is calling for a second vote on the final Brexit deal.

Councillor Wallis added, “This is the biggest issue facing Eastbourne and the country at the moment, in my opinion the town has benefited greatly from the UK being part of the EU.

“I can see no issue with the people of this country having a final say on the terms of us leaving, if the outcome of the People’s Vote is that we still wish to leave, then so be it, but at least the country would know what the terms and consequences of the UK leaving would be.”

Eastbourne voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum, with 30,700 in favour of Brexit and 22,845 voting to remain.

Have your thoughts on Brexit changed? Or do you think we should just get on with it? Email your opinions to eastbourne.herald@jpress.co.uk

