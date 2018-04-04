People’s choice charity for Airbourne revealed

The ‘People’s Charity’ at Airbourne 2018 has been revealed today.

Chestnut Tree House has been chosen after an overwhelming response which saw almost 4,000 people take part in the public vote.

The Sussex based charity will be one of three chosen charities assisting in the daily bucket collections at this year’s airshow, between them receiving a share of 30 per cent of all donations at the 2018 event.

Chestnut Tree House now joins the Rotary charities of the Citizen’s Advice Bureau and Charlie’s Challenge, chosen by members of the Sovereign Harbour Rotary Club and Hailsham Rotary Club.

Both clubs manage the collection with more than 200 buckets out and about across the town during the four days of the airshow.

Eastbourne council’s tourism member Margaret Bannister said, “We’ve been overwhelmed by the response to the public vote. Thank you to everyone who participated, it’s wonderful to see the support across the town for each of the shortlisted charities.

“We’ll be working hard in partnership with the charities and the Rotary Clubs to ensure buckets are brimming with donations throughout the airshow. The success of the bucket collection is vital in maintaining a lively flying programme and also keeping Airbourne free.”

The bucket collection has become integral in securing a vibrant flying programme at the airshow, with 70 per cent of donations helping to fund the flying displays and the remaining 30 per cent of donations being split between three local charities, all of whom support the show with volunteer collectors.

Past donations have funded key headline displays such as the Vulcan, F-16 and B-17 ‘Sally B’, whilst also raising over £60,000 for good causes to date.

People can donate towards Airbourne 2018 already, with online donations open at www.EastbourneAirshow.com/donate or at the Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre.

Airbourne returns from August 16-19 2018 and for more information, or to volunteer as a bucket collector, or to book private dining, exclusive seating or to donate online at any time, visit www.EastbourneAirshow.com

The 2018 Charities

Chestnut Tree House was voted in after being shortlisted alongside Chalk Farm Learning Disabilities Centre and Families for Autism in the People’s vote.

The children’s hospice cares for 300 children in Sussex and parts of south east Hampshire, all of whom are unlikely to reach adulthood.

From respite care to home visits and bereavement, the hospice supports the children and their families, making every moment count, from being an astronaut for the day in the multi-sensory room to discovering creepy crawlies on a woodland walk.

Charlie’s Challenge is a Sussex based charity formed in 1993 after Charlie Boutwood, then aged just 20 months, was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour.

After a year of intense treatment, Charlie made a remarkable recovery and now raises money to help support research into the treatment of people, particularly children, with brain tumours, along with research into the nervous system.

The Citizens Advice Bureau in Eastbourne provides free, independent, confidential and impartial advice to people on the issues they face, from employment issues to housing, money or benefits. Run by highly trained volunteers, the charity aims to help everyone find a way forward, whatever problem they face. Although part of a nationwide network, the Eastbourne branch is an individual charity raising its own funds.