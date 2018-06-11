People Matter help people looking for work

A charity that has helped thousands of local job-seekers into work, is now taking its message on to the streets of Eastbourne.

People Matter has embarked on a month-long campaign to make itself even better known to people who are looking for work, or are already employed but who are searching for a better opportunity.

The Gildredge Road based charity launched its ”Working For You” campaign by handing out leaflets around Bankers’ Corner and the town centre last Friday (June 1). A publicity push - majoring on social media - is also underway in an effort to help improve individual’s and family’ lives.

In its 21-year history, People Matter has helped equip thousands of people for work through free programmes which offer the likes of CV writing, confidence building lessons, and help with interview techniques, computers and with making applications.

And now through a unique initiative, the charity is breaking new ground in working with selected employers to fill vacancies. In turn, this is increasing the need for additional clients - people already in work but with a different skill base.

Charles Grimaldi, a trustee of People Matter, said, ”When the alarm clock goes off on a rainy Monday morning, many of us wish we weren’t heading off to work that day.

”But suppose you didn’t have a job, yet really wanted one and had tried to find employment without success, making you feel isolated and lacking in confidence? We know that feeling at People Matter and have helped hundreds of job seekers by equipping them for employment in all kinds of local companies and organisations.”

People Matter offers its services completely free and has a team of trained advisors with time to talk. It has close links with employers and is looking to engage with many more as Eastbourne’s employment needs increase through the Arndale shopping centre expansion and the Devonshire Park conference and theatre development.

Mr Grimaldi said, “Anyone thinking of a change of direction and re-skilling couldn’t be better placed right now, but we all need support at some stage along the way - and that’s where People Matter comes in.”

Job-seekers looking to learn more should contact People Matter on 01323 431289, or visit its offices at 17 Gildredge Road, Eastbourne.