Pensioner with dementia missing in Hampden Park

Police are “extremely concerned” for the welfare of a missing Eastbourne pensioner who has dementia.

Ivor Evans was last seen in Hampden Park at around 2.50pm on Thursday (May 23).

The 82-year-old has dementia and could become confused by his surroundings, police said.

Ivor is described as white, 6ft 4ins and with grey hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a grey jumper over the top and purple trousers

If you see Ivor call 999 immediately.